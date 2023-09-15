Bad Bunny and Gael García Bernal Share Steamy Kiss for New Movie Amid Kendall Jenner Romance

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Turning up the heat! Bad Bunny, 29, and Coco star Gael García Bernal, 44, shared a passionate kiss for their new film, Cassandro, which premiered on Sept. 15. The Puerto Rican rapper and Gael’s characters packed on the PDA in a new scene shared by Amazon Studios on the day of its release. In the clip, Bad Bunny (b. Benito Martínez Ocasio) and the 44-year-old met in a secluded room as Gael’s character leaned in to kiss the 29-year-old.

bad bunny for the ‘cassandro’ movie pic.twitter.com/ALfw2byFLp — ໊ (@badbunnyfiles) September 15, 2023

Despite Benito’s character, Felipe, kissing Gael’s character, Saúl, back – the former was quick to end the make-out session. After they initially locked lips, Felipe quickly pushed Saúl back. “I can’t … I really can’t do this,” Bad Bunny said to his on-screen interest. Saúl laughed it off and responded playfully. “It’s okay, don’t worry,” he said. “Don’t freak out. See you around, stud.” It’s unclear what the full context of the scene is, however, it’s evident that Bad Bunny and Gael’s characters have a romantic potential in the film.

Soon after several videos of the scene landed on social media, many Bad Bunny fans took to the comments to react to the PDA. “IT SHOULD BE ME,” one admirer joked, while another quipped, “good for him tbh.” A separate fan couldn’t help but gush over the scene and expressed how it surprised them. “Bad Bunny and Gael García Bernal sharing a kiss in #Cassandro? That’s what you call a plot twist! #UnexpectedMoments,” they wrote.

Bad Bunny and the Mexico native’s steamy on-camera moment comes amid the musician’s romance with Kendall Jenner, 27. The model and Bad Bunny were first linked to each other in Feb. 2023 after the “it couple” was spotted grabbing dinner together. The following month, the 818 founder and Bad Bunny seemingly kissed after having sushi together. Kendall and her new beau proceeded to be spotted together throughout the summer including having romantic outings in Beverly Hills, horseback riding dates, and more.

Most recently, on Sept. 12, Bad Bunny spoke to Vanity Fair about the lack of privacy he faces as a famous person and his choice to protect his personal life. “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he quipped to the outlet. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

He also commented that some might argue that as a famous artist he should “put up” with the lack of privacy. “There are people who say that artists have to put up with it,” Benito went on. “I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.” Prior to dating The Kardashians star he was linked to Gabriela Berlingeri for several years. Cassandro is in select theaters now and will stream on Amazon Prime beginning Sept. 22.