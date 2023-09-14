Demi Lovato Reacts to Video of Taylor Swift Dancing to Her Music at the VMAs After Feud

Demi Lovato reacted to a video of Taylor Swift dancing during her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards years following their widely speculated feud.

In the clip, Taylor, 33, was seen lip-syncing the words to Demi’s hit single “Heart Attack,” which Demi, 31, performed at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for music’s biggest night on Tuesday, September 12. She transformed the original pop song into a hard rock version, along with “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Cool for the Summer.”

Demi replied to the X — previously known as Twitter — post with three heart eyes emojis. She also addressed Taylor’s enthusiasm for her music during an Instagram Live, saying, “I’m really happy with it and it was nice to see everybody enjoying it in the audience, dancing to it, Kelsea Ballerini and Taylor Swift — seeing them dance to that made my heart warm. That was really nice.”

🥰🥰🥰 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 13, 2023

Though Demi and Taylor were once pals during the early years of their music careers, they seemingly went through a falling out in 2016. At the time, the “Skin of My Teeth” artist seemingly slammed the “All Too Well” singer for donating money to Kesha in the wake of her legal battle with Dr. Luke.

“Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something, and then I’ll be impressed,” Demi tweeted that year. Though she did not mention Taylor by name, the Sonny With a Chance alum blasted the “Lover” crooner for her former spat with Katy Perry.

“I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment,” Demi said, referring to Taylor’s song “Bad Blood,” which was rumored to be about her and Katy’s past feud. “We all do things that aren’t, but I have to ask myself, ‘Am I content with calling myself a feminist?’ Yes, because I speak out.”

Additionally, Demi previously defended music manager Scooter Braun, whom Taylor battled for the rights for her music. Since then, the “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” artist has rereleased several of her past albums.

“I have dealt with bad people in the industry, and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man,” Demi wrote via Instagram in 2019. However, the former Disney Channel star recently parted ways with Scooter, 42.