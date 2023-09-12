Demi Lovato Wows in All Black Outfit At 2023 MTV Video Music Awards: Photos

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato, 31, turned heads on the carpet of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. The singer rocked an all black ensemble that included a long leather jacket with pointy shoulder pads over a black mini dress. She had her hair down and slicked back, with one strand hanging loose, and added silver dangling earrings to the look.

The beauty also had a black leather strap across the bottom of her neck and wore black eyeliner and eye shadow that went perfectly with her outfit. She topped the look off with black heels and gave serious looks to the cameras during her time in the spotlight.

Demi is set to perform her new song “Swine” at this year’s VMAs. She hasn’t performed at the event since 2017, when she sang “Sorry Not Sorry.” The new single is up for two awards at the ceremony and brings her total VMA nominations count over the years to 14. Her last win was the first year she was nominated. She won Best Video with a Message back in 2012 for her song “Skyscraper.”

“I can’t even tell you what it means to me. It’s so amazing that I’m actually touching one of these,” Demi told The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the win. “I always watched the VMAs growing up and now I’m holding one. This is crazy.”

Demi is just one of many impressive artists looking incredible and attending the event as nominees. Other singers up for awards include Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Bad Bunny. Taylor comes out on top of the nominees list, with eight nominations total. Most of them are for her single “Anti-Hero” or for her most recent album, Midnights. SZA comes in second, with a total of six nominations. Another highlight for the night may be Justin Timberlake. The crooner is presenting at the event, and is rumored to be reuniting with his NSYNC band members during his moment on the stage.