Fergie Congratulates Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari on Their Pregnancy: ‘Truly Happy for You Guys’

Fergie was happy to hear that her ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, is growing his family with his wife, Audra Mari. After Josh, 50, and Audra, 29, announced that they’re expecting their first child together on Sept. 11, Fergie, 48, commented on the couple’s Instagram post with well-wishes for both of them. “I am truly happy for you guys,” the singer wrote. She also said in the message that her and Josh’s son Axl, 10, “can’t wait to be a big brother.” Josh and Fergie were married from 2009 until their 2019 divorce. Their son Axl was born in August 2013.

Fergie and her ex have been on good terms while co-parenting their son ever since they broke up. The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer even showed her support for Josh when he married Audra, a former Miss World America, in North Dakota last September. “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time of the wedding. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”

A separate source echoed those sentiments and told HL, “Fergie was genuinely happy when she found out they were getting married because she and Josh have an amazing co-parenting relationship and she only wishes the best for him. They both handled the divorce like two mature adults and have kept their focus on Axl. She thinks Audra is a doll and thinks she and Josh make a beautiful couple. There’s no bad blood whatsoever and they totally have her blessing.”

After one year of marriage, Josh and Audra shared the big news that they’re expecting a baby. “Baby Duhamel coming soon,” the lovebirds captioned their joint Sept. 11 Instagram post, which featured an ultrasound snapshot of their baby. In addition to Fergie, other stars like Clare Crawley, Holly Robinson Peete, and Jerry O’Connell congratulated Josh and Audra on their pregnancy news with supportive comments.

Prior to the baby news, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Audra wanted children with Josh. They claimed that she would “love to have kids with Josh,” and that she was also “getting to know” Josh and Fergie’s son. “Josh spends a lot of time with his son,” the source told the outlet at the time. They added that the proud dad is “very protective of Axl” and that it “took a while before Audra met him.”