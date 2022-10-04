Fergie Seen In Rare Photo With Son Axl, 9, After Ex-Husband Josh Duhamel Marries Audra Marie

Mom-aliscious! Fergie, 47, was the definition of mommy-chic while stepping out with son Axl, 9, in Brentwood on Monday, Oct. 4. The songstress looked like she was having a blast while visiting the kids clothing boutique Everafter together. They looked like one perfect pair, just weeks after her ex and his dad Josh Duhamel, 49, married again.

Fergie — birth name Stacy Ann Ferguson — was bright and cheery, rocking a rainbow heart hoodie and jean short-shorts which did a great job of showing off her toned stems. Keeping cute, Fergi had her hair styled into long, loose, braided pigtails, topped off with a denim Chanel cap. Chunky sneakers, a distressed bag, and aviator sunglasses tied the look together with neo-retro vibes.

Young Mr. Axl looked excited about his new purchase. He bit his lip and smiled while carrying a medium-sized shopping bag out of the shop. Already stylish, the grade-schooler rocked fresh black and white sneakers, with trendy sweats, and a dark long-sleeve tee.

The mother-son duo was out a little less than a month after Axl’s dad Josh Duhamel exchanged “I Do’s” with former Miss America Audra Marie. The couple tied the knot on Sep. 10, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. It was unclear if Axl, or the Las Vegas star’s ex, was invited to the wedding.

Nevertheless, Fergie said to be fond of Audra. “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”

According to the source, “Fergie and Josh have such an incredible co-parenting situation and they have much love for each other. They will always consider each other family and their son Axl knows this. He sees his father a lot and has gotten close to his dad’s new wife.”

The duo married in 2009 after several years of dating. Little Axl came in 2013. The pair called it quits in 2017, but took some time to wrap up their divorce, which was officially signed off in 2019.