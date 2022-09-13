Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed

Fergie is not holding back her true feelings about her ex-husband Josh Duhamel marrying former Miss World America Audra Mari.

By:
September 13, 2022 2:13PM EDT
Fergie Josh Duhamel
View gallery
Brentwood, CA - Actor, Josh Duhamel dons an edgy look while leaving with a date for a party in Brentwood.Pictured: Josh DuhamelBACKGRID USA 7 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: General GuanYu / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari walk hand in hand as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 02 May 2021 Pictured: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751257_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari walk hand in hand as they dine at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 03 Feb 2021 Pictured: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA730745_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”

As fans know, the “Fergalicious” singer and Josh — who amicably co-parent their son Axl, 8 — married in 2009 after dating for several years. They split in 2017 and their divorce was finalized in 2019. Later that same year, Josh was seen kissing Audra and the two have been together since. According to the source, “Fergie and Josh have such an incredible co-parenting situation and they have much love for each other. They will always consider each other family and their son Axl knows this. He sees his father a lot and has gotten close to his dad’s new wife.”

A separate source echoed those sentiments and told HollywoodLife, “Fergie was genuinely happy when she found out they were getting married because she and Josh have an amazing co-parenting relationship and she only wishes the best for him. They both handled the divorce like two mature adults and have kept their focus on Axl. She thinks Audra is a doll and thinks she and Josh make a beautiful couple. There’s no bad blood whatsoever and they totally have her blessing.”

In a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, Josh said that he is hopeful that he will have more kids with his new wife. When asked by the outlet if he wanted to have more children, he said, “Yes, I hope so. That’s the plan!” What does Fergie think of Axl having more siblings? The “Big Girls Don’t Cry’ singer isn’t shedding any tears over that, either. “Josh has expressed that he wants to have more children and Fergie thinks that is great,” the source said. “She thinks he is a wonderful dad and has a lot of love to give.”

More From Our Partners

ad