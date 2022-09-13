Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed

Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”

As fans know, the “Fergalicious” singer and Josh — who amicably co-parent their son Axl, 8 — married in 2009 after dating for several years. They split in 2017 and their divorce was finalized in 2019. Later that same year, Josh was seen kissing Audra and the two have been together since. According to the source, “Fergie and Josh have such an incredible co-parenting situation and they have much love for each other. They will always consider each other family and their son Axl knows this. He sees his father a lot and has gotten close to his dad’s new wife.”

A separate source echoed those sentiments and told HollywoodLife, “Fergie was genuinely happy when she found out they were getting married because she and Josh have an amazing co-parenting relationship and she only wishes the best for him. They both handled the divorce like two mature adults and have kept their focus on Axl. She thinks Audra is a doll and thinks she and Josh make a beautiful couple. There’s no bad blood whatsoever and they totally have her blessing.”

In a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, Josh said that he is hopeful that he will have more kids with his new wife. When asked by the outlet if he wanted to have more children, he said, “Yes, I hope so. That’s the plan!” What does Fergie think of Axl having more siblings? The “Big Girls Don’t Cry’ singer isn’t shedding any tears over that, either. “Josh has expressed that he wants to have more children and Fergie thinks that is great,” the source said. “She thinks he is a wonderful dad and has a lot of love to give.”