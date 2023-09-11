Josh Duhamel & Wife Audra Announce They Are Expecting Their 1st Child Together in Sweet Post: ‘Coming Soon’

Image Credit: CARPICO Thierry/ATP/SPP/Shutterstock

A growing family! Josh Duhamel, 50, and his wife, Audra Mari, 29, announced that they’re expecting their first child “soon” with an adorable social media post on Sept. 11. “Baby Duhamel coming soon,” they captioned the joint Instagram post, which featured an ultrasound snapshot of their baby. This will be the Shotgun Wedding star’s second child, as he shares a son, Axl, 10, with ex-wife Fergie, 48.

Soon after the couple shared the post with Josh’s 2.3 million followers, many of them took to the comments to congratulate them on the adorable news! “I was just thinking this morning about you!!” Clare Crawley, who is also expecting a baby, gushed. Meanwhile, a separate pal congratulated Audra on the beginning of her motherhood journey. “Congrats Audra motherhood is the best!!” they penned.

Josh’s ex, Fergie, made sure to join in on the congratulatory wishes as well! “I am truly happy for you guys Axl can’t wait to be a big brother,” the proud mother-of-one wrote. Several fans replied to the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” songstress and applauded her for wishing Audra and Josh well. “@fergie you are such a classy beautiful person! Co parenting at its finest,” a fan wrote, while another added, “@fergie Class act, mama!” Josh and Fergie were married from 2009 until their 2019 divorce.

Audra and her husband announced the baby news on the heels of their first wedding anniversary. The Hollywood heartthrob and the 29-year-old were married on Sept. 10, 2022, about three years after his split from Fergie. Audra took to Instagram on their anniversary to share a throwback wedding photo and commemorate the milestone with Josh. “Happy First Anniversary sweet man oh how I prayed for you..,” she captioned the post, along with a white heart emoji.

Over one year prior to the baby news, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE, that Audra wanted children with Josh. They claimed that she would “love to have kids with Josh,” and that she was also “getting to know” Josh and Fergie’s son. “Josh spends a lot of time with his son,” the source told the outlet at the time. They added that the proud dad is “very protective of Axl” and that it “took a while before Audra met him.”