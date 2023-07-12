Clare Crawley, 42, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Ryan Dawkins Via Surrogate

Over the moon! The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley, 42, and her husband Ryan Dawkins, are officially expanding their family come next year. She took to Instagram on Jul. 12 to share the news with her 983K followers with a special video playing a cover of Hilary Duff‘s “What Dreams Are Made Of.” In the clip, the blonde beauty and her hubby hung their clothes to dry outside and added a white onesie to reveal that they were expecting their first child together.

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!”, Clare gushed in the caption. The onesie read “Worth The Wait” in cursive lettering and was hung alongside two pink t-shirts. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!”, the mom-to-be went on in the caption. “This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point.”

Further in the caption, the TV personality revealed that they will be welcoming their first child via a surrogate. “I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!”, Clare added. “Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!” Soon after she shared the clip, many of her followers and friends flooded the comments with their congratulatory wishes for the couple.

Fellow alum of The Bachelor franchises Becca Kufrin, was just one of the many to comment on the post. “CONGRATS! Oh my goodness so incredibly happy for you all,” she gushed. Meanwhile, Andi Dorfman quipped, “Ommmmmmmy [sic] congrats!!!! I’m so unbelievably happy for you! The fairytale has officially come true.” Even the former Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison couldn’t help but swoon over the news. “So happy for you guys. All my love,” he wrote, while Raven Gates added, “Awww congrats, Clare I’m so happy for you!!”



As mentioned above, Clare and Ryan got married earlier this year in February. “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing!”, she gushed to PEOPLE at the time of their nuptials. “Happiest day of my life hands down!” The happy couple announced their engagement just four months prior in Oct. 2022. “HIM,” Clare captioned the romantic engagement announcement video. “I am over the moon!”, she shared with the same outlet at the time. “This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It’s just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning.”