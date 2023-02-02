‘Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins In Lavish California Ceremony: Photos

Congratulations are in order for Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins! The Bachelor alum married her fiancé on February 1 in a gorgeous ceremony in Sacramento, California, per People. “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing,” the beauty told the outlet. “Happiest day of my life hands down!” She even shared incredible photos of the couple — and her dress — on Instagram!

Looking like a fairy tale princess, Clare absolutely stunned in her white wedding gown featuring a form-fitting silhouette. Ryan had matinee idol vibes as he posed against a classic car while rocking a cool black suit with matching black high tops. The pair looked absolutely in love, as the last snap had them leaning in for a kiss.

The adorable couple announced their engagement back in October 2022, shortly after the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas, NV, where the Mascot Sports CEO got down on one knee to propose. Clare took to Instagram to share a photo of the big moment. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

She also said she was “over the moon” about the engagement. “This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago,” she told People at the time. “It’s just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning.”

“Really what he’s in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me,” she continued. “It is something I have never experienced. … It’s been such a gift having him in my life.”

Clare and Ryan’s romance came after her on-and-off again one with Dale Moss. They met on a wild Season 16 of The Bachelorette, which offered an unprecedented switch-up for the main cast after the couple departed the season early to be with each other. Tayshia Adams completed the rest of the season, getting engaged to Zac Clark by the finale.

As for Clare and Dale, the couple got engaged in November 2020, but split in January 2021. Dale confirmed the breakup on Instagram with a lengthy post, writing that it was the “healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”