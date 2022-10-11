Ryan Dawkins: 5 Things To Know About Clare Crawley’s Fiance & Husband-To-Be

Ryan Dawkins is Clare Crawley’s fiance.

She confirmed their relationship In Sept. 2022 with a cute video of them showing off PDA.

The lovebirds got engaged after Ryan proposed to Clare over the weekend of Oct. 8, 2022.

Clare Crawley, 41, is getting ready to marry Ryan Dawkins! The Bachelorette star confirmed her engagement with the 47-year-old hunk in an interview and Instagram post on Oct. 10 and gushed over her soon-to-be husband. “I am over the moon!” Clare told PEOPLE about the engagement, which took place at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas, NV. “This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It’s just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning.”

Her Instagram post, which included a gorgeous photo of the moment the proposal happened, also included a sweet caption. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life ❤️,” it read.

Learn more about Ryan and his history with Clare below!

Ryan’s the CEO of a marketing agency.

He is the leader of Mascot Sports, which ignites the “rally for innovation through athletes, brands, and events,” according to the company’s official website. “Mascot represents a top-tier stable of clients in the areas of sponsorship strategy, experiential marketing and athlete representation. Our passionate team is a mix of execs and entrepreneurs who follow an alternative approach to create powerful opportunities, inspire change and evolve the endurance landscape,” the website further explained.

Ryan’s success all started when he “transformed running and cycling events through his company Project Sports, a venture he founded as a 25-year-old graduate student in 2002.” He went on to sell “a portfolio event to Competitor Group, which became the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in San Francisco, CA.” Project Sport was then “acquired by OmniForce, LLC” in Feb. 2014, “where Ryan was responsible for the integration of Project Sport into the Raceforce division.”

His relationship with Clare went public in Sept. 2022.

Clare shared a video of her and the hunk sitting in a car as they laughed and kissed, which can be seen above. “Him,” she simply but effectively captioned it along with a pink heart emoji.

Ryan’s the father of two daughters.

Although it’s unclear how old they are, Ryan’s bio on his company’s website said he lives in Oakland, CA “with his two daughters.” The self-proclaimed “athlete,” who has his Instagram page set to private, also describes himself as a “girl dad,” in the page’s bio.

He’s had many achievements in both business and competitive sports.

Ryan received Acquisition International’s Business Excellence Award for “Best CEO in the Events Sector” in 2015 for his contributions to the industry’s evolution, according to the Mascot Sports website. He also “completed several IRONMAN events” and finished second “as part of a 4-man team in the Race Across America from San Diego to Atlantic City.”

Ryan proposed after he and Clare released lanterns in the sky.

The incredibly romantic moment was caught on camera and showed the couple hugging and kissing before he got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage. The beauty appeared to be in shock before she bent down with him and said “yes” while shaking her head and sharing more kisses. “HIM,” Clare captioned the post that included the video and added a red heart emoji.