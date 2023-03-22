‘The Masked Singer’s Fairy Reveals The Sweet ‘Full Circle’ Moment With Her Famous Dad (Exclusive)

The Masked Singer had another double elimination during Country Night on March 22. Alexa Bliss was revealed as Axolotl, and Holly Robinson Peete was unmasked as the Fairy after a face-off with Macaw. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Holly about how The Masked Singer gave her the chance to do one thing she truly loves: sing.

“I love to sing. When I was in college, that was what people kind of knew me for at Sarah Lawrence College,” Holly said. “I always loved it and ended up going to do TV shows and things like that. I didn’t end up pursuing it as a career, but I loved it. A lot of my friends have been on it, my very best friend Terry Ellis from En Vogue, and then a lot of my other friends have been on it and have encouraged me to go through it because it’s too fun.”

While dressed up in the Fairy costume, Holly admitted that she had “no peripheral vision.” She said it was a “bit of a struggle but not so much” that it impacted her performance of Bonnie Raitt’s “Angel From Montgomery.”

Holly continued, “I mean, it sounds cocky, but I sang the hell out of that song. I did the best I could, and I sang it from my toenails. I’ve been singing that song since I was 11 years old. I love that song. I love Bonnie Raitt. She’s one of my favorite artists.”

The Queen’s Court host revealed that her husband, Rodney Peete, and her 4 kids were all about her doing the show. “He loved it and the kids loved it, especially because the first night I was on Sesame Street Night and my dad was the original Gordon of Sesame Street,” Holly pointed out. “Once I’m revealed tonight, I’m going to post a picture of me singing to Oscar the Grouch and then my dad with Oscar. It was a full circle, really cool moment for me.”

The panelists had a number of guesses for the Fairy, but no one guessed Holly. The author admitted she was “cracking up” over the wild Fairy guesses. “First of all, Mickey Guyton is one of my favorite singers. I love her,” Holly told HollywoodLife. “I was like, ‘Yeah, right.’ But I was very impressed with that guess from Nicole [Scherzinger]. And Lori Harvey, for God’s sake, my daughter is the same age as Lori Harvey. They were just giving me compliments.”

Holly serves as the co-host of the new Peacock dating series Queen’s Court with her husband. She gave an update about a possible Queen’s Court season 2. “No discussion yet, but I would love that,” she said. “I really loved hosting that show with my husband, and if they call us up for a season 2 we are down. We enjoyed it.”