Nicole Scherzinger Dresses Up As Catwoman In Sheer Catsuit For ‘Masked Singer’s DC Superheroes Night

The Masked Singer panelists are going all out for DC Superheroes Night on March 8. Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong all step into their DC best. Nicole looks amazing in a Catwoman costume, complete with a sparkling sheer catsuit and cat ears. She’s “feline” good!

Nicole will also be taking the stage for a performance during the episode. While Nicole transforms into Catwoman, her co-stars are taking on other famous DC characters. Jenny is Harley Quinn, Robin is Batman’s sidekick Robin, and Ken is The Riddler.

Three new singers will be performing during DC Superheroes Night: Gargoyle, Wolf, and Squirrel. By the end of the night, at least one of these singers will be unmasked.

The Masked Singer season 9 has already gotten off to an exciting start. Major celebrities have been unmasked over the course of the season, including Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, and Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear. Medusa’s identity remains a mystery!

This season’s contestants have a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Ahead of DC Superheroes Night, Nicole showed off her incredible vocal prowess in the season 2 premiere of That’s My Jam. She performed a sensational cover of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” in the style of Led Zeppelin. Nicole did not disappoint whatsoever.

Nicole is also currently working on new solo music. “It’s been many years since I’ve sat down and really hunkered down and worked on an album, and it’s just awesome to be creating my own sound right now. A sound that people have not heard from me,” the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September 2022.