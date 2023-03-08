Jenny McCarthy Transforms Into Harley Quinn For ‘The Masked Singer’ DC Heroes Night: Photos

Margot Robbie‘s always been the most iconic Harley Quinn, but Jenny McCarthy is about to give her a run for her money! Jenny, 50, transformed into the iconic comic book antihero for The Masked Singer‘s DC Superheroes themed-night that airs tonight, March 8, on FOX. Ahead of the episode, FOX released photos of all four judges in their costumes. Jenny perfectly resembled Harley Quinn by wearing the character’s signature costume, which includes a red and blue jacket, matching shorts, and black and white boots.

Jenny also put her blonde hair in big pink and blue pigtails, just like Margot, 32, did to portray Harley on the big screen in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. Last but not least, Jenny carried Harley’s iconic baseball bat in her hand, proving that she means business tonight. Jenny showed off her outfit and waved to the crowd in front of the Bat-Signal.

Jenny’s fellow judges similarly crushed their DC Superheroes costumes. Nicole Scherzinger dressed as Catwoman in a black catsuit and matching ears. Ken Jeong transformed into the Riddler with the Batman villain’s signature green suit and tie and matching hat. And Robin Thicke went as Batman’s buddy Robin, with a red and yellow suit and an “R” button on his chest.

The Masked Singer has been having great theme nights in season 9. So far, we’ve had ABBA Night and New York Night. DC Superheroes Night takes place March 8 and then Sesame Street Night is on March 15. Future theme nights for the season include ’80s Night, Country, Movie Night, and Space.

Some big-time celebrities have been eliminated from The Masked Singer season 9 heading into DC Superheroes Night. They include Dick Van Dyke, Sara Evans, Howie Mandel, Debbie Gibson, and Grandmaster Flash. Two more celebrities will be eliminated on DC Superheroes Night. The episode airs Wednesday, March 8 at 8 pm ET on FOX.