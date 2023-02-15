‘The Masked Singer’s Mustang Reveals Why Her ‘Sexy’ Costume Was ‘Perfect’ For Her (Exclusive)

Country music singer Sara Evans was revealed as Mustang in the epic season 9 premiere of The Masked Singer. After a Battle Royale with Medusa, Sara was ultimately sent home. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sara about taking on something she’d never done before.

“I just thought it would be fun and challenging. I’m always up for doing something in my career artistically that I’ve never done before and that kind of gets me out of the normal routine,” Sara said. “On tour, we do about 80 shows a year. We’re writing songs and making records, so anytime I can do something different, I love to do it. I was on Dancing With the Stars as well for the same reason. I was like, oh my god, it’s so fun and such a challenge.”

Sara got the chance to dress up in the stylish Mustang, a leather outfit with a large headpiece. For the. Missouri native, the Mustang was by far the best choice for her.

“I grew up on a farm. I love horses. My ultimate dream is to have a farm again with tons of horses,” Sara told HollywoodLife. “Mustang was so perfect for me. I also loved the costume because it didn’t seem that restrictive and it was sexy. I just loved everything about it. We made almost no changes to the original draft.”

The “Suds in the Bucket” singer did admit that the “horse head was very heavy” to perform in. “That was the only thing. It was like killing my neck,” she pointed out. “I’m extremely claustrophobic, which is so funny that I would choose to do the show in the first place. I’ve always thought, how do mascots like at Disney or even sports do that? So it was a little daunting when I first put it on, but then I realized like, hey, I can breathe this is fine.”

What Sara found “crazy weird” was “people not knowing” who she was when she walked on stage. The Masked Singer panelists didn’t either. They guessed a number of celebrities — Pink, Suzanne Somers, and Wynonna Judd — but never Sara. In the season 9 premiere, Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke was revealed as the Gnome. Sara admitted that she was “completely in awe” by his presence.

After The Masked Singer, Sara is heading back out on tour. However, she’s got a new album on the horizon. “The big thing is that I’m making a new record this year. That’s going to be a huge part of the year making the album and then everything that goes along with it — the photo shoots and then all the press and all the promoting it,” she said. “My last album was a cover album that I did before COVID hit, so I wasn’t able to go out and do all the rounds of press promotion that we usually do so. That was so sad. That will be happening this year for this new record. We’re very excited about that.” The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays on FOX.