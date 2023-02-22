‘The Masked Singer’s Rock Lobster Is An ‘AGT’ Judge & Reveals He Lost ‘3 Pounds In Sweat’ While Performing (Exclusive)

Howie Mandel was unmasked on The Masked Singer’s ABBA Night, along with Debbie Gibson’s Night Owl. The AGT judge and comedian performed “S.O.S” by the famous group. Howie has made a living off judging talent, and he got a taste of how it feels on the “other side” of things.

“You know what, I’ve always judged people, and I think that there’s no yin without a yang. So it was good to be yang,” the 67-year-old comedian told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The costume featured a massive lobster head and claws. Howie admitted that performing in the costume didn’t feel “any worse than singing outside of the costume” because of his singing talent. However, the comedian joked that he “did lose 3 pounds in sweat. It was very constricting. I would suggest and maybe I’ll write a pamphlet… I don’t know if there’s enough to be a diet book, but if you want to lose 3 pounds in 2 days, sing and dance in a Rock Lobster costume.”

Howie has a whopping 10.6. million followers on TikTok. The Canadian pointed out that people know him from judging and hosting, but his “true heart is in singing and dancing, even if it’s within the shell of a lobster.”

As for which AGT judge should host the show next, Howie said, “I think more people on the AGT panel care about messing up their hair than I did.” But what about Simon Cowell? “Do you think you’d ever see him in a costume and singing and dancing?” Howie quipped. You’re probably right, Howie.

Howie, Simon, Heidi Klum, and host Terry Crews will be crowning a new AGT champion in the AGT: All-Stars finale on February 27. As Simon declared in the final round of performances, this is the “Super Bowl of talent.”

Howie revealed that there are “going to be a lot of surprises and superstars dropping by. It was just exciting and fun and gives you a taste of how just by showing up on a stage in America or wherever you are, you could be catapulted to a world stage.”