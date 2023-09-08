Tristan Thompson Seeks To Make Guardianship Over Younger Brother Official After Mom’s Passing

Image Credit: Brian To/Shutterstock

Stepping up! Tristan Thompson, 32, reportedly filed documents to obtain legal guardianship of his brother, Amari, 17, eight months after their mother, Andrea, died unexpectedly, as reported by TMZ on Sept. 8. The docs obtained by the tabloid revealed that following their late mother’s passing, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex took over as the caregiver for the teenager. More so, the docs revealed that Tristan and his brother’s father, Trevor, has been reportedly “absent” throughout his life – leaving the 32-year-old as the sole provider who can care for Amari.

Amari, as many know, suffers from multiple health complications. Tristan is stepping up to be the caregiver for his younger brother as he is “unable to care for himself,” per TMZ. Following Andrea’s death, Amari is set to receive “approximately $103,475,” which Tristan will reportedly “protect” from “loss or injury.” The late mother-of-four died on Jan. 6 in Toronto after she suffered from a heart attack. Khloe and her family rushed to Tristan’s side amid the heartbreaking news.

Towards the end of Season 3 of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed to her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, that she had to take in Tristan and Amari after her ex’s roof caved in. “Isn’t God just funny?” the SKIMS founder asked her sister. “You were so ready to have your year of being free, and now Tristan had to move in with you and his brother had to move in with you. His roof caved in!? What are the chances.” Tristan and the TV personality dated off-and-on from 2016 until their most recent split in Jun. 2021.

Most recently, the pro athlete took to Instagram on Jul. 27 to celebrate Amari’s birthday. Tristan also used the caption to remember their mother in light of her passing. “Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever! We Miss you mommy,” he captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji. In the snapshot, Tristan and Amari posed together outside. Amari looked dapper in an all-white ensemble while Tristan opted for a black tank top and basketball shorts.

Andrea is survived by Tristan, Amari, and her two other sons: Trevor and Dishawn. Khloe and Amari’s older brother have welcomed two children together including: True, 5, and her brother, Tatum, 1. Tristan and the blonde beauty welcomed their most recent child via surrogate in Aug. 2022 following the major cheating scandal after Tristan secretly fathered another child with another woman amid his relationship with Khloe.