Khloe Kardashian Took In Tristan & ‘Severely Disabled’ Brother After Mom’s Death: He’s ‘Family’

The season 3 finale of The Kardashians ended with the beginning of a New Year, which brought sad news to the Kardashian family. “Really sadly, Tristan [Thompson]’s mom passed away suddenly,” Khloe Kardashian shared. “Ever since then, it’s been really, really hard and tough.” Tristan’s mom, Andrea, died in Toronto after suffering a heart attack in Jan. 2023. She was just 53 years old.

Footage showed Tristan, Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner aboard Kim’s private plane, which they took to fly to Toronto after hearing the news. “Before we take off, I think we always take for granted saying, ‘I love you’ or how much you appreciate your loved ones,” Tristan admitted. “Thank you guys, so much, from the bottom of my heart, really. For you to take time for my family means a lot.”

In a confessional, Khloe recalled finding out about Andrea’s passing. “Tristan called me and I didn’t really understand what he was saying,” she shared. “He was just screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she’s gone, but I had no idea who he was talking about. I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day.” In addition to Tristan, Andrea left behind three other sons, including 16-year-old Amari, who is “severely disabled.”

Andrea was Amari’s “sole caretaker” when she was alive, and Tristan became his legal guardian after Andrea’s death. In addition to getting Andrea’s affairs in order, the family was also traveling to Toronto to bring Amari back to California with them. After takeoff, the episode then picked up six days later, after they had returned home.

“Isn’t God just funny?” Kim asked Khloe. “You were so ready to have your year of being free, and now Tristan had to move in with you and his brother had to move in with you. His roof caved in!? What are the chances.” At that time, Tristan had recently bought a home near Khloe and the pair’s two children. “He’s been doing construction [on the house],” Khloe revealed. “He was able to live there during the renovations, but we had crazy weather for California — extreme rain — and Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding. So Tristan and Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.”

Despite the living situation, though, Khloe insisted that the two were not back together. “I know it’s hard for everyone to believe,” she admitted. “I love, love, love Andrea and I love Tristan and I love Amari. This is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids. I lost my dad and my dad was a fairytale parent, but I still can’t wrap my head around losing my mom. I know how close Tristan and his mom are and it’s just heartbreaking. Then to be left with the responsibility of another person…it’s just a lot. I think this is just what family does what s**** hits the fan. All you have is your family, and Tristan is family.”

Khloe said that she believes God has a plan for everything, and in this case, it meant that Tristan wasn’t meant to be alone while he grieved. “I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now,” she said. “You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right.”

Khloe also filled Kris and Kim in on Amari, who was having “more seizures than usual” as he adjusted to his new life. Tristan then entered the room with his and Khloe’s son, Tatum Thompson. He thanked them again for all of their help, and Kris got emotional as she verbalized what Tristan and his family are going through.

“Your mom had a lot on her plate and to be able to be Amari’s sole caregiver…that really affected me so much,” she admitted, through tears. “That just broke my heart. Amari doesn’t know what’s going on, and all of a sudden [he’s] stripped form the caretaker [he’]s had his whole life. I just feel so lost for him.”

Tristan vowed to be a good parental figure for his brother now that Andrea was gone, though. “The one thing she always wanted was to make sure Amari’s good,” he said. “So here we are, making sure Amari’s good. Take it one day at a time and just be thankful every day.”