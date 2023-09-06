Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Dances In Rare Public Appearance At Beyonce’s Concert: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle‘s mom, Doria Ragland, can’t get enough of Beyoncé‘s Renaissance Tour! Doria, 67, went to the concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for a second time on the night of September 4, which was Beyoncé’s iconic birthday show. Doria danced and bopped her head to Bey’s music and she seemed to be having the absolute best time in footage from the concert that was shared by her friend, Gina Zapanta, that you can see below.

Meghan’s gorgeous mother wore a black dress with silver necklaces that went along with the Virgo theme of the night. Doria witnessed Diana Ross come on stage to sing “Happy Birthday” to Bey with help from the audience, which was filled with other stars like Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, and more.

Doria also attended Bey’s show on September 1 with Meghan and her son-in-law Prince Harry, 38. Photos on social media captured the group in a private box at the arena during Bey’s night one performance. Doria danced next to her daughter at the concert, which fell two days before Doria’s 67th birthday. What a way to celebrate!

Doria has a lot of reasons to be a Beyoncé fan, one being that Bey is buddies with Meghan and Harry. Meghan previously revealed in the 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, that Bey sent her a supportive text following her and Harry’s bombshell CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Doria appeared in that doc, as well, and explained that her daughter marrying a member of the royal family has been “challenging” for her. Doria said that once Harry and Meghan’s relationship was officially announced, she told her daughter that the British press was going to make it about race. “Meg said, ‘Mommy, I don’t wanna hear that.’ And I said, ‘You may not want to hear it, but this is what’s coming down the pike,’ ” Doria recalled in the documentary.

Doria shares Meghan with her ex-husband Thomas Markle, 79. While Meghan has a wonderful relationship with her mom, she’s been estranged from her father for many years now. Thomas staged photos with paparazzi prior to Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding for cash, which left Doria “absolutely stunned,” she said in the Netflix doc. Doria notably rode with Meghan in the car to Windsor Castle on the day of her daughter’s wedding.