Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in L.A.

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Party time! Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert on September 1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Photos on social media captured the group, which also included Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, in a private box at the arena during Bey’s night one performance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Renaissance World Tour night 1 in Inglewood! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xHLhBDoJZL — 🐝🪩 (@bluesbabysitter) September 2, 2023

Meghan, 42, could be seen clapping and dancing while rocking a sparkly silver skirt and white tank top. The mother-daughter duo had a great time just one day before Doria’s 67th birthday on September 2 — talk about an amazing way to celebrate! For his part, Harry, 38, appeared a bit more subdued during the show. He stood with his hands in his pockets as the ladies threw their arms in the air, sang along, and filmed on their phones.

The whole group donned dazzling silver ensembles, as Beyoncé, 41, asked concertgoers to wear “fabulous silver fashions” for her shows from August 23 to September 22. The fashion request corresponds with the “Energy” singer’s September 4 birthday and her zodiac sign, Virgo.

Like many of Beyoncé’s shows, the crowd was star-studded. Actor Terry Crews, Kris Jenner, LeBron James, Pedro Pascal, model Shanina Shaik, and more were also seen arriving at the concert.

The Duke and Duchess have been friendly with Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, for years. Meghan even revealed that the “Break My Soul” singer sent her a supportive text following her and Harry’s bombshell CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The former Deal or No Deal model read the message from Beyoncé, who was “just checking in,” during a scene in the couple’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which premiered in December 2022.

“I still can’t believe she knows who I am!” Meghan gushed at the time.

“Go and call her,” Harry responded to which Meghan said, “No, it’s OK. She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Beyoncé wasn’t the only pop icon that Meghan saw in concert this summer. The former Suits actress also attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on August 8, Page Six confirmed at the time. Prince Harry did not join his wife at the time, as he was in Japan for a charity event.