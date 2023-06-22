Beyonce Channels Little Red Riding Hood In Plunging Mini Dress For New Renaissance Tour Look

Beyonce has been absolutely slaying her Renaissance tour and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. For her latest look, the 41-year-old threw on a skintight red mini dress with a plunging neckline and a hooded cape and she shared photos of herself wearing the outfit on her Instagram.

Bey rocked the look for her concert in Hamburg, Germany and it did not disappoint. She donned the bright red custom Carolina Herrera Bodysuit that had a super low-cut neckline that ended all the way at her belly button and revealed ample cleavage. She styled the one-piece with a satin red hooded cape and accessorized with a pair of red and crystal Jimmy Choo Bing Patent Leather Mules, sheer red tights, dangling diamond earrings, and gorgeous glam.

Bey’s tour outfits just keep getting sexier and aside from this look, another one of our favorites was her pink ensemble while in Amsterdam. She looked incredible in a custom, bright pink Ivy Park sequin dress that had a halter neckline that put her cleavage on full display. The skintight gown had two plunging slits on either side of the skirt, which also had a long silk train that flowed in the back. She showed off her long, toned legs in the dress and she topped her look off with a pair of metallic silver Bespoke Malone Souliers Shoes.

Another one of our favorite looks was her custom yellow snakeskin Balmain outfit that featured a skintight bodysuit and a matching, large top hat. Another Balmain look that she rocked on tour was her silver body armor onesie that looked like it was made out of metal. The high-neck one-piece featured long sleeves with gloves while the bottom half had no pants. She topped her look off with over-the-knee metallic silver boots and nude fishnet tights.