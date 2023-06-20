Beyoncé & Jay-Z Hold Hands On Date Night At Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Show In Paris: Photos

View gallery

Beyonce, 41, and Jay-Z, 53, turned heads at this week’s Pharrell‘s Louis Vuitton show. The married lovebirds were dressed to impress as they attended the event and held hands. She wore a silky gold long-sleeved top that went all the way down to her ankles and matching pants, while he wore a black vest over a white long-sleeved button-down shirt, black pants, and a black blazer over his shoulders.

The “Halo” crooner also had her long hair down and added big sunglasses to her look as she held a Louis Vuitton purse in one hand. Jay-Z added shiny black shoes to his look and also wore sunglasses. They were both photographed while walking by many onlookers and other attendees outside.

View Related Gallery Beyonce & Jay-Z's Best PDA Photos: See The Couple's Best Pics Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', The London Stadium, UK - 16 Jun 2018 Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. MFW - Louis Vuitton - Front Row - 20 Jun 2023

In addition to Beyonce and Jay-Z, others stars attended the show. They included Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Jared Leto, LeBron James, Kelly Rowland, Russell Westbrook, and more. They were all donning epic outfits as well and stopped for various photos.

Before Beyonce showed up to the Louis Vuitton show, she performed at various sold out shows on her successful Renaissance Tour. She’s set to bring her show to places like Hamburg, Germany, Frankfurt, Germany, Warsaw, Poland, and Tallinn, Estonia, over the next few weeks and will also go on to North America later in July. Every part of her show, including her fashionable and sexy costumes, have been getting rave reviews, and many fellow stars, including Selena Gomez, have already been spotted attending her concerts.

During her recent Amsterdam show, Beyonce wowed with a new costume. It was a custom black Gucci bodysuit that was mesh and bedazzled. She paired it with a matching hat and bedazzled sunglasses and had her hair down as she sang some of her biggest hits into a silver microphone. The talented artist also paid major attention to detail because even her nails were painted silver to match. Other costumes on her tour have included a black and yellow bodysuit, a multi-colored bodysuit, and a 3D painted dress.