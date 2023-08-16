Meghan Markle Smiles Brightly On Girls Day Out Without Prince Harry In Rare Selfie: Photo

Meghan Markle loves spending time with her friends. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was all smiles as she went to lunch with author Cleo Wade and hair colorist Kadi Lee, who snapped a selfie of the trio and shared it to her Instagram Story on August 15. In the photo, Meghan wore a black tank top with a gold pendant, as she wrapped her arms around both her friends. The mom-of-two had minimal makeup on and looked naturally gorgeous for the lunch date.

Alongside the photo of the three friends enjoying each other’s company, Kadi wrote, “Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses. missing sweet @sergenormant.” Serge Normant is a hair stylist who did Meghan’s hair for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 38. Kadi insinuated that the lunch date may have been for Meghan’s 42nd birthday which was on August 4. Since Harry is away on a mini-tour in Asia, this was probably the perfect time for Meghan to celebrate her birthday with her girl friends.

Meghan kicked off her birthday celebrations with a dinner date with her husband on Aug. 4. The couple dined at the popular Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito, California, without their children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. Meghan wore a strapless black and white dress by POSSE with a pair of strappy black sandals to her birthday dinner. Harry, meanwhile, wore a blue button-up shirt with white pants.

A few days after Meghan’s birthday dinner, Harry flew to Tokyo for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition. While he was in Tokyo, Harry and his pal Nacho Figueras, 46, went shopping for their wives. The next day, Harry and Nacho flew to Singapore to play in a polo match to benefit Harry’s charity Sentebale. Back in Los Angeles, Meghan enjoyed a night out with her British friend Lucy Fraser at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert on August 8.

Meghan and Harry have been laying low this summer after making headlines in June for losing their $20 million deal with Spotify. That same month, they officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage in the UK, months after it was revealed they were being evicted. They lived in Frogmore before they moved to Southern California in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

Since relocating to LA, Meghan and Harry have appeared in their own Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, while Harry penned his first-ever memoir, Spare. They remain estranged from Harry’s family back in England, though Harry did briefly go home for his father King Charles III‘s coronation at the beginning of May. Meghan did not fly to the UK for the historic event.