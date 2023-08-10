Prince Harry Shops For Meghan Markle In Tokyo As She Attends Taylor Swift Show: Photo

Prince Harry knows the rules: happy wife, happy life! The Duke of Sussex, 38, went shopping for his wife Meghan Markle, 42, while he was in Tokyo for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition on August 9. Harry’s friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, 46, shared a photo of the pair getting gifts for their wives in Tokyo. The following day, Harry and Nacho were seen leaving Tokyo for Singapore. Meghan, meanwhile, kept busy back in Los Angeles by attending the Taylor Swift concert with her friend Lucy Fraser on August 8, according to Page Six.

Harry arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday (Aug. 8) and spoke at the ISPS summit the next day. On Aug. 9, Harry and Nacho got in some retail therapy for their wives that Nacho documented on Instagram. The duo stood side by side and crossed their arms as they stared at the camera with sunglasses on. “Shopping for our wives,” wrote Nacho, who has been married to Delfina Blaquier since 2004. “A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us,” he added. Nacho also mentioned Harry’s organization Sentebale, which helps underprivileged children in Africa.

View Related Gallery Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Cutest Photos: See The Couple's Sweetest Snaps Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Ripple Of Hope Gala Hilton Hotel, NY. 06 Dec 2022 Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Photo credit: Mayer RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA924100_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The day after they went shopping, Harry and Nacho were spotted at the Tokyo Airport. Harry had on a blue navy jacket over a white T-shirt with a pair of blue jeans and beige shoes. The father-of-two carried a black backpack over his shoulder. Nacho wore a short-sleeved blue collared shirt with light wash jeans and dark blue sneakers. According to PEOPLE, Harry and Nacho flew to Singapore to play in a polo match to benefit Harry’s charity Sentebale.

While Harry was on his business trip, Meghan stayed home in LA with the couple’s children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. The mom of two took some time away from her kids and enjoyed a girls night out with her friend on August 8 to see the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium, Page Six first reported. The outlet claimed that Meghan danced in the audience to Taylor’s songs with her British bestie Lucy Fraser.

Meghan and Harry have been living in Southern California since they stepped away from their royal duties in 2020. The couple made headlines recently for various reasons, such as Harry’s HRH title being removed from the Royal Family website. In June, they were hit with a double whammy, losing their $20 million deal with Spotify and moving out Frogmore Cottage in the UK, months after it was revealed they were being evicted.