Tori Spelling Celebrates ‘Miracle’ Son Finn On His 11th Birthday Amidst Split From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling showed love to her son Finn on his 11th birthday on August 30. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 50, took to Instagram on Finn’s birthday to share a throwback photo of her son sitting on Tori’s lap when he was 1 years old. Tori wrote out a heartfelt message to Finn and mentioned some of the pregnancy complications like internal bleeding that she dealt with before he was born in 2012.

“I was made to be your mom!” Tori wrote at the start of her caption. “This pic was taken on Finn’s 1st birthday and today he is 11! Finn Davey I couldn’t be more proud of the sweet, kind, hilarious, brave, witty, and smart beautiful human you are! My miracle baby. If you know the story, you know.”

Tori continued, “The day you were born I not only realized how strong we both are but that you wanted to be here so badly that you are destined to do amazing things! I know this because I know your heart and soul. I can’t wait to watch what you’ll accomplish for yourself and others. Never stop telling me #finnfacts . PS … Finn doesn’t have IG but he does TikTok and it’s Finn McDermott.”

Finn’s dad Dean McDermott, 56, did not post anything about his son on his birthday. The Canadian actor has been inactive on Instagram since he announced that he and Tori were getting divorced in June. Dean deleted his split post, though it appears that the couple has officially gone their separate ways after 17 years of marriage. Tori and Dean share five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, and Beau, 6.

In addition to navigating her divorce, Tori has been dealing with health issues. The actress spent several days in the hospital likely because of the mold infestation that forced Tori and her kids out of the Los Angeles rental home that she shared with Dean. When Tori posted from the Beverly Hills hospital, she said she was “missing my kiddos so much.” Tori was seen leaving the hospital after a four-day stay on August 20th.

Tori and her kids moved to an inexpensive motel, and then into an RV, after they left their house because of the mold. The famous blonde is living apart from Dean and it’s unclear how often her ex sees their kids amidst their separation. A month after Dean shared the divorce news, Tori was asked about the split by paparazzi and said, “I always look better on my own.” Other than that instance, Tori’s stayed quiet about the status of her marriage.