Robert De Niro’s GF Tiffany Chen Reveals She ‘Lost All Facial Function’ After Pregnancy ‘Complication’

The award-winning actor's girlfriend admitted that she struggled with Bell's palsy shortly after giving birth to their daughter Gia Virginia.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 13, 2023 10:36AM EDT
robert de niro, tiffany chen
View gallery
Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower 'Hands of Stone' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2016
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and busy dad Robert De Niro is spotted out for lunch at Via Carota in New York City with his son Julian. The legendary actor just became a dad again at age 79 welcoming his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Julian is De Niro's son from his relationship with actress Toukie Smith. Pictured: Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robert De Niro is pictured arriving to visit his Elliot in New York. Elliot is De Niro’s son from his second marriage to actress and philanthropist Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower separated in 2018, nearly 20 years after De Niro first filed for divorce from his second wife. Back then, there was also a nasty custody over Elliot and despite everything that was going on, De Niro spent as much time with his youngest son as he could. “He would break off a meeting with me if he had to go see Elliot,” Chuck Low, a friend of De Niro’s and a part-time actor once told People. Pictured: Elliot De Niro, Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Robert De Niro’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen opened up about suffering from Bell’s palsy as a result of a pregnancy complication, after welcoming their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro in April. Tiffany, 45, admitted that her face began feeling “weird” shortly after giving birth in an interview with CBS Mornings on Thursday, July 13. She said she went to the hospital after a week of symptoms.

Tiffany said she noticed something was off, when she began experiencing numbness and tingling sensations on her tongue, but the symptoms worsened. “My face just felt weird. I didn’t know what the feeling was that I was having,” she said. “I was trying to eat. I went to put just a fork of food in my mouth, and everything came out. I couldn’t eat. And then I was starting to slur.”

Tiffany admitted that she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy shortly after giving birth. (Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

As she arrived at the hospital, Tiffany revealed that her symptoms got much worse. “I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital,” she said.

While the cause of Bell’s palsy isn’t known, it is believed swelling of nerves is the likely cause, according to the Mayo ClinicWhile the causes of the condition aren’t known, pregnant women are more at risk to experience Bell’s palsy than non-pregnant women, according to the Birth Injury Help Center. Some symptoms include one of the face becoming paralyzed, drooling, loss of taste, and more.

Robert welcomed his seventh child with Tiffany in April. (George Pimentel/Shutterstock)

Tiffany gave birth to her daughter with Robert in secret in April, and the 79-year-old actor revealed that he became a dad for the seventh time in an interview. The Goodfellas star admitted that he was looking forward to being a new dad again in his first interview after spilling the beans with Access Hollywood“Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is,” he said. “Well, you know you have a responsibility but look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement, but it’s scary and you do your best.”

More From Our Partners

ad