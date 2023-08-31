Billy Ray Cyrus’ Fiancee Firerose Gushes Over The ‘Love Of My Life’ After His Ex Tish Marries Again

As Tish Cyrus, 56, and Dominic Purcell, 53, enjoy wedded bliss, Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, and fiancee Firerose, 35, are more in love than ever. Billy Ray and Firerose opened up about their romance during the Aug. 31 edition of Good Morning America. “It has been a beautiful whirlwind and I am so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life,” Firerose gushed about life with her fiance.

Billy Ray couldn’t help but smile over Firerose’s sweet words and talk about their beautiful musical partnership. “It is like peanut butter and jelly. I am a left-handed singer and songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky. She’s a trained orchestral musician,” he said. The couple performed their new single “Plans” on the morning show.

Billy Ray and the Australian singer’s appearance on Good Morning America took place less than two weeks after Billy Ray’s ex-wife, Tish, married the Prison Break star on Aug. 19 in Malibu, California. Billy Ray and Tish’s daughter, Miley Cyrus, 30, served as her mom’s maid of honor. Billy Ray and Firerose made their first public appearance after Tish’s wedding days later at the ACM Honors event on Aug. 23.

Tish and Dominic got engaged in April 2023, just months after Billy Ray popped the question to Firerose. Tish and Billy Ray split in 2013 after 19 years together. They reunited a month later, but they eventually split for good in 2020. Tish filed for divorce in April 2022.

When Billy Ray initially proposed to Firerose, he didn’t have a ring. “Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you wanna marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you,’ ” Firerose told PEOPLE. “He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'” She later picked out a diamond and designed her own engagement ring. They have not revealed their wedding plans.

Billy gushed they went from “musical soulmates” to romantic soulmates. He admitted that this “happy, pure love” with Firerose is something he “didn’t know could exist. Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life.”