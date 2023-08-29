‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke’s Swollen Eye Freaks Out Jeff Lewis: ‘You Are Sick As A Dog’

You can always count on Sutton Stracke to deliver quirky moments, even when she’s not filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo star, 51, had an unexplained swollen eye when she recently did an interview with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show, and Jeff was totally freaked out about it. In an Instagram clip from the interview that was shared on August 28, Sutton hid her puffy eye with large orange sunglasses as Jeff told her that she’s “sick as a dog.”

“Well I feel better,” Sutton explained. “It’s just coming out of my eyeball,” she added. As Jeff stared directly at Sutton while dramatic music played over the video, Sutton speculated to Jeff and his co-host, Doug Budin, something may have flown into her eye, which has caused the severe swelling.

But Jeff wasn’t satisfied with how laid back Sutton was about the situation. “So are you going to go to urgent care or something after this?” he asked the Georgia native, to which she simply replied, “No.” Sutton also revealed that her doctors told her to “go along for the ride” when she got her eye checked out.

Jeff, still concerned about Sutton’s wellbeing, told the blonde beauty that she needs antibiotics and probably has an infection. That seemed to finally help Sutton realize her eye is a bigger problem than she’s admitting. “I’m going to the hospital after this,” she said at the end of the clip.

Sutton’s swollen eye saga won’t play out on the next season of RHOBH, since filming wrapped back in May. The Bravolebrity spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this summer about what fans can expect from season 13 which is expected to explore her co-star Kyle Richards‘ marital issues, Erika Jayne preparing for her Las Vegas residency, and more.

“I think you’re going to see individual stories, [and] friendships grow,” Sutton said. “There’s a lot of drama. People have been nervous that there’s not drama because Lisa [Rinna]’s gone. There’s plenty of drama, don’t worry. And I think it’s just a great group of women this season. I’m happy.” RHOBH season 13 is expected to premiere in November on Bravo.