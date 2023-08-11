Erika Jayne Shaded By Sutton Stracke For Claiming Menopause Caused Weight Loss

Erika Jayne recently revealed the secret behind her weight loss over the past year, claiming that menopause was the catalyst for her new figure. However, Sutton Stracke isn’t buying it. “I’ve been through the menopause, and I still don’t look like that, but okay,” Sutton told Us Weekly in a new interview. Her retort came following Erika’s Aug. 1 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she dished about her weight loss.

“I did come down in weight and I did it hormonally,” Erika insisted. When host Andy Cohen joked, “Not Ozempic-ally?”, referring to the diabetes drug that many people have started using for weight loss, Erika shut down the speculation. “I was going through menopause,” she said. “So I took it all down.” Erika appeared on the show alongside Jackie Hoffman, who was as confused as Sutton by the claim. “Who loses weight in menopause?!” Jackie wondered.

Regardless of Sutton’s questioning of Erika’s weight loss, though, she did admit that her co-star is looking great these days. “Good lord, I need to do whatever she’s doing!” Sutton joked. Sutton also teased that she and Erika don’t fight “that much” on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is different than what we’ve seen from their relationship in the past.

An official premiere date for season 13 of RHOBH has yet to be confirmed, but it’s been nearly a year since we’ve gotten new episodes from the franchise. The ladies filmed for months, and cameras reportedly picked back up and started rolling once again in July after news broke that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky had separated. The longtime couple has insisted that they are not divorcing, but admitted to going through a “rough” year. Fans will get a deeper look at what’s been going on in the pair’s relationship when the Bravo series returns.