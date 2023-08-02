Erika Jayne Reveals The Shocking Reason For Her Weight Loss & Insists It’s Not Ozempic

Erika Jayne, 52, appeared on the August 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen called Erika a “whisper of herself” when introducing her to viewers, referring to the star’s weight loss over the past year, which has been a hot topic on social media. “Yes, I did come down in weight and I did it hormonally,” Erika confirmed, per Page Six. Andy then asked the question that has been on a lot of fans’ minds: “Not Ozempic-ally?” he wondered.

The 52-year-old insisted she did not take the diabetes drug for weight loss, despite much chatter and speculation that she had possibly used it. “I was going through menopause,” Erika explained. “So I took it all down.” Jackie Hoffman, who was also a WWHL guest on Aug. 1, joked, “Who loses weight in menopause?!” Erika doubled down on her explanation, though, adding, “I went to the doctor and I said get it off me.”

The conversation did not continue from there, but Erika did give a trigger warning to anyone watching. “Let me start off by saying, you know, I want to make sure I don’t trigger anybody,” she said. “Because we have this conversation in Beverly Hills and we have a cast member with an eating disorder.” Erika’s RHOBH co-star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, has been open about her struggles with bulimia on the show.

Erika is one of many celebs who have shut down rumors of using Ozempic to lose weight. Another RHOBH star, Kyle Richards, has also been accused of taking the medication to shed weight over the past year. However, Kyle has credited a strict diet and workout regime, as well as cutting out alcohol (she celebrated one year of sobriety in July), for her weight loss. “Basically, I eat protein, vegetables, fruit and carbs once in a while,” Kyle explained in February. “I do eat fruits and vegetables all the time, and I really love cereal.”

As for her workout routine, Kyle said that she likes to “shake it up” with different exercises. “I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine,” she shared. “I’m now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I’ve increased the weights that I’m lifting. And then I will run, either outside or, depending on the weather, I will run on the treadmill.”