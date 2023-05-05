Kyle Richards Assures Fans She’s A ‘Healthy Weight’ After Her Ribs Stick Out In Photo: ‘Not A Good Look’

Kyle Richards‘ weight loss has become a hot topic with fans once again. The 54-year-old reality star’s rib cage noticeably poked out from her cutout-style dress in a photo shared by Dorit Kemsley of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast on their trip to Spain on May 4. Dorit deleted the picture after fans shared their concerns over Kyle’s startling weight loss and questioned if she’s “sick.” Kyle, who has already been accused of taking Ozempic to slim down, defended her body in the comments section of a Page Six Instagram post.

Garcelle, Crystal and Dorit all slayed their looks for this dinner. Wow 3 fashion queens 😍💎 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/Km8Ra0ZqZB — Jack 🍷🍑 (@HeatherGaysGay) May 4, 2023

“The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on,” Kyle said in response to the buzz about her weight loss. “Which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight,” the mom-of-four added. “I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”

Kyle has been the subject of Ozempic weight loss speculation for the past few months, as fans have noticed how skinny the Bravo star is. But Kyle’s denied taking the drug to lose weight over and over again. “Like I said, [I do not use] Ozempic or that other one that starts with an M,” she said on an Amazon Live session on Jan. 19. “I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it. No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol.’”

The wife of Mauricio Umansky told ExtraTV that she “cannot stand” people accusing her of taking Ozempic. “People that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5:30 AM, 6 AM at the latest … I’m in the gym for two hours,” she explained. “I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s really frustrating to me.”

After she pushed back against the Ozempic rumors, Kyle detailed her fitness routine in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in February. “I’m very aware of looking out for my health and my heart. I have lost a lot of family members to cancer, so I eat really well,” she explained. “I’m very aware of what I put in my body.” The Halloween Ends actress also revealed how time she spends in the gym. “I work out every day. I’m usually in the gym for about two hours a day,” Kyle shared. “Actually, I do a lot of cardio. It’s really, really important for women to exercise and to eat right. I can’t stress that enough.”