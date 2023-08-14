‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Channels Ken With Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover: Photo

Tom Schwartz has officially succumbed to Barbiecore and he proved that when he debuted new platinum blonde hair that made him look like Ken from Barbie. The 40-year-old was spotted by a fan in a bar in LA when he showed off his new platinum blonde hair in the fan’s Instagram post.

In an Instagram photo posted by a fan, Tom rocked a black crew-neck sweater with a pair of black skinny jeans while his newly dyed platinum blonde hair was down and wet in loose waves while parted to the side. Tom’s new hair is a total 180 from the long brown hair that he usually sports and to be honest, we are kind of loving his new look.

Tom has barely strayed from his usual brown hair so it’s come as a total surprise that he dyed it a platinum blonde in the middle of filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. While we know nothing about any of the storylines yet, Tom’s new hair may be a topic of discussion in the upcoming season of the hit show.

Tom’s hair comes as even more of a surprise considering he’s been active on social media and has even attended recent events. Just yesterday Tom posted a photo to his Instagram where he wore a bright green and white striped zip-up collared sweater with a pair of black skinny jeans and sunglasses. In the photo, his classic brown hair was on full display while parted to the side. Meanwhile, earlier in the summer, Tom attended FOX’s Stars on Mars ‘The Mars Bar’ preview on June 1, in Los Angeles.