Tom Sandoval Shades BFF Tom Schwartz For Not Being A ‘Homeowner’ In Song Lyrics

Tom Sandoval, 40, seemed to shade Tom Schwartz, 40, during one of his latest performances with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. The Vanderpump Rules star changed some of the lyrics to “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne, which he and the band performed in Fresno, CA on Friday, and called out his former BFF for not being a homeowner. He reposted a video of the moment to his Instagram story.

“Schwartzy, do you remember when you had a lawn? / A homeowner lawn / Your mom came out wearing just a TomTom hoodie and thong,” he sang, in the video, which was also reposted by other accounts. He was referring to the California home that Schwartz sold last summer amid his divorce from his wife Katie Maloney. During the moment on stage, the former boyfriend of Ariana Madix wore a black jacket and leopard print pants and seemed relaxed.

Tom’s latest diss at his fellow Tom isn’t the first time he’s changed the lyrics to “Stacy’s Mom” to call out co-stars. Last month, he also changed them to diss Raquel Leviss, whom he had a now headline-making affair with during his romance with Ariana. “Schwartz’s mom has got it going on / She’s all I want, and I wait for so long / Schwartzy, can’t you see that Raquel is not for me?” he sang at the time.

It’s unclear how either Schwartz or Raquel feel about the lyric changes, but the latest concert comes after Schwartz admitted he felt his controversial costar had “used” him and his friendship during his affair drama. “He made a big mess, and he left it for us to clean up,” he said on a recent episode of the When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast. “It’s hard for me not to be resentful of him. … I’m taking a break from Tom right now.”

Schwartz also said he was “stepping away” from the friendship “permanently” on a recent episode of Stars on Mars. “It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I’m somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I’m not,” he explained when discussing the affair. “There’s just no excuse for it.”