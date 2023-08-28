Erika Jayne Stuns In Black Mini Dress As She Celebrates Her New Vegas Show: Photo

View gallery Image Credit: Sam Marshall for Tao Group Hospitality

Erika Jayne, 52, looked glamorous and happy when she kicked off her Las Vegas, NV residency, Bet It All on Blonde, over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed in a gorgeous black mini dress and matching shoes as she sat down and posed with a multi-tiered cake at an afterparty at Hakkasan Nightclub, to celebrate the big event. She had some of her long blonde hair down and some up as she also showed off a pretty makeup look that went perfectly with her outfit.

The beauty was accompanied by friends and dancers from the show, at the bash, and the setting was decorated with pink lights as her face and name was plastered across LED screens. After being surprised with her custom cake, a toast topped off the night before the party attendees danced to the music of Murda Beatz.

During Erika’s residency debut, which took place on Friday, she reportedly showcased her Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play singles and other top hits at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Fellow RHOBH star, Teddi Mellencamp, took to Instagram to share a photo, which can be seen above, from the special night, and it featured Erika in a neon green and black bodysuit and PVC black boots.

“We bet it all on blonde last night and won, cause @theprettymess was phenomenal. And we’d put good money on Erika’s interview with @two.ts.inapod this morning! So if you’re in Vegas stop by the Blue Wire Studio in @wynnlasvegas this morning at 10:30AM and say hello,” Teddi captioned the post.

Erika’s memorable show reportedly features some very NSFW moments, including one in which she mimics a scene from Basic Instinct. At one point, she also asked the crowd, “How many sex videos do you have on your phone? Text them to me,” according to PEOPLE. Erika will be rocking her Bet It All on Blonde show until Dec. 2023, but there’s no word yet on whether or not it will return after that in the future.