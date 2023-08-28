Lily-Rose Depp Snuggles Up To GF 070 Shake In Intimate New PDA Photos

The actress took to Instagram to share several steamy snaps with 070 Shake via Instagram!

Reading Time: 2 minute
August 28, 2023 10:58PM EDT
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp arrives for the UK Premiere of The King at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London, Britain, 03 October 2019. The 2019 BFI Film Festival runs from 02 to 13 October. UK Premiere of The King, London, United Kingdom - 03 Oct 2019
Santa Monica, CA - Actress Lily-Rose Depp and rapper girlfriend 070 Shake are seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after having dinner in Santa Monica. Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp, 070 Shake BACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp 'The Idol' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 22 May 2023
Lily-Rose Depp, 24, and 070 Shake, 26, turned up the heat with a few racy snaps via Instagram! In the Aug. 28 post, which you can SEE HERE, the star of The Idol wore tiny, hot pink booty shorts as she snuggled up to the rapper on what appeared to be public transportation. She finished the look with red boots as she leaned into 070 Shake, who tenderly wrapped her arm around the actress. Lily-Rose wore an olive-green shirt sleeveless shirt and drew her legs up to her chest in the pic, while her girlfriend wore a heavy fur-look coat.

Lily-Rose Depp
In the second pic, Lily-Rose again rocked hot pink booty shorts and nothing on top as she took an outdoor, upside-down piggyback ride on 070 Shake’s back. And in the third, the only daughter of Johnny Depp wore a medieval-looking string bikini top, studded with what looked like nails as she laid in bed with the rapper, who wore matching armor on her arms and combat boots on her feet, with her legs and arms wrapped tightly around Lily-Rose. “Me & prince charming by @zorasicher,” Lily-Rose captioned the post with red hearts, also tagging, @jenny.shoo.pumps.

The gorgeous actress has 8.4 million fans on IG, and many of them took to the comments thread to rave. “The boots on the sheets,” noted a follower, with another remarking, “I love the vibe of the photos so much!!! They are amazing.” “I need the idol season 2,” wrote another.

The duo began dating late in 2022, and confirmed their monthslong romance with a sweet, steamy kiss in a March 2023 Instagram post.  “4 months with my crush,” she captioned the IG story at the time. The actress, who was previously linked to Timothee Chalamet, Yassine Stein, and Austin Butlerspoke out about the topic of her sexuality in a 2016 interview.

“It’s not that big of a deal,” she told Nylon at the time. “You don’t have to label yourself, because it’s not set in stone,” she added in part. “It’s so fluid and there’s so much pressure on kids to label themselves and say, ‘This is what I am, this is what I like.'”

