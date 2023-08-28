Lily-Rose Depp Snuggles Up To GF 070 Shake In Intimate New PDA Photos

Lily-Rose Depp, 24, and 070 Shake, 26, turned up the heat with a few racy snaps via Instagram! In the Aug. 28 post, which you can SEE HERE, the star of The Idol wore tiny, hot pink booty shorts as she snuggled up to the rapper on what appeared to be public transportation. She finished the look with red boots as she leaned into 070 Shake, who tenderly wrapped her arm around the actress. Lily-Rose wore an olive-green shirt sleeveless shirt and drew her legs up to her chest in the pic, while her girlfriend wore a heavy fur-look coat.

In the second pic, Lily-Rose again rocked hot pink booty shorts and nothing on top as she took an outdoor, upside-down piggyback ride on 070 Shake’s back. And in the third, the only daughter of Johnny Depp wore a medieval-looking string bikini top, studded with what looked like nails as she laid in bed with the rapper, who wore matching armor on her arms and combat boots on her feet, with her legs and arms wrapped tightly around Lily-Rose. “Me & prince charming by @zorasicher,” Lily-Rose captioned the post with red hearts, also tagging, @jenny.shoo.pumps.

The gorgeous actress has 8.4 million fans on IG, and many of them took to the comments thread to rave. “The boots on the sheets,” noted a follower, with another remarking, “I love the vibe of the photos so much!!! They are amazing.” “I need the idol season 2,” wrote another.

The duo began dating late in 2022, and confirmed their monthslong romance with a sweet, steamy kiss in a March 2023 Instagram post. “4 months with my crush,” she captioned the IG story at the time. The actress, who was previously linked to Timothee Chalamet, Yassine Stein, and Austin Butler, spoke out about the topic of her sexuality in a 2016 interview.

“It’s not that big of a deal,” she told Nylon at the time. “You don’t have to label yourself, because it’s not set in stone,” she added in part. “It’s so fluid and there’s so much pressure on kids to label themselves and say, ‘This is what I am, this is what I like.'”