SZA Cozies Up To Shirtless Justin Bieber In Sexy ‘Snooze’ Music Video: Watch

Justin Bieber is far from boring in the music video for SZA‘s new song “Snooze.” The video that dropped Friday, August 25 stars Justin, 29, as one of the four men falling for SZA, 33, only for her to choose herself in the end. The “Peaches” singer takes off his shirt and flashes his tattoo-filled body as he and SZA get cozy together in bed. Justin and SZA smoke together but things turn toxic and she throws a pillow at him. Justin has on a backwards camouflage hat, gym shorts, and white underwear in the sexy scenes.

The three other men that SZA romances in her video are music producer Benny Blanco, Beef star Young Manzino, and Power Book actor Woody McClain. SZA released the music video on her YouTube page after teasing it on Instagram the day before. “Snooze” is off the Grammy Award winner’s December 2022 album SOS, which spent 10 weeks as the number one album in the country.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, SZA said her album was “inspired by love lost” and embracing her darker side. “I’ve tried to be a nice girl for so long and it’s just not who I am, inherently,” the singer-songwriter explained. “And I think I’ve done nice things and I am a kind person, but I’m not a nice girl. And that’s okay. And I think coming to terms with that and really expanding upon that and exploring that is kind of like this new chapter in my life.”

Justin’s appearance in the new SZA video comes as he’s taking a break from his own music to focus on his health. The superstar singer canceled his Justice World Tour in February 2023 after postponing his future shows in September 2022 amidst his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome. When he broke the news about the shows being postponed, Justin wrote on Instagram, “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour.”

It’s been reported that Justin is working on a new album without his longtime manager Scooter Braun. Scooter has reportedly been dropped by many of his high-profile clients like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. There was a report that Justin had left Scooter’s management after 15 years of working together, but it was later denied. It’s unclear whether or not the two are still in business dealings together.