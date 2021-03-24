Benny Blanco Accidentally Kissed Beyonce In Front Of Jay-Z: I Thought My Life Was ‘Over’

Producer Benny Blanco ‘missed a bit’ when trying to kiss Beyonce on the cheek and kissed her mouth.

Benny Blanco, 33, is opening up about an awkward moment he had with Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, on the latest episode of The Zane Lowe Show. The “Lonely” producer revealed he thought he was going to be “dead” after he accidentally kissed the singer in front of her rapper husband while leaving their Hamptons home at the end of the night, in the Apple Music interview. He explained that he had been invited to the impressive digs along with some other producers for a beat battle and meant to kiss Bey’s cheek while saying goodbye but ended up “missing” and kissing her mouth instead.

“I’m playing beats, and JAY-Z is there and we’re just drinking, chilling. He comes up to me and he’s free-styling in my ear,” he told Zane while discussing the house party that took place before the kiss. ” And I’m like, ‘JAY-Z is sitting here, getting drunk with me while Beyoncé is singing little riffs, and he’s free-styling in my ear. And we’re about to all go in the pool after. It’s these moments, I’m like, ‘How is this my life?'”

As he went on to discuss the specifics of the kiss, he also talked about how nervous he felt afterward. “I went to do like, kiss on the cheek, and I guess we just missed a little bit. And just like, I definitely hit the corner of some sort of lip,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. This is the worst thing in my life.'”

“And I’m sitting there, and as I’m doing it, out of the corner of my eye, JAY-Z is right there looking at me,” he continued. “And I’m just like, ‘My lip is here. Hers is there, and there’s definitely some corner things are happening.’ And I look at Jay and I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. I’m dead. My life is over. It was great. Nice knowing you guys.'”

After going on to say, “my life flashed before my eyes”, he admitted that luckily no one noticed. “No one noticed, she didn’t,” he said while adding that he was then able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Benny’s reaction to his mishap is understandable since Beyonce and JAY-Z are considered one of the most popular celebrity couples of all time. They married in Apr. 2008 and share daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3.