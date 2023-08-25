‘Full House’s John Stamos Sends Love To Ashley Olsen After She Gives Birth: ‘I Am Blessed’

John Stamos had a special message to share to his Full House co-star Ashley Olsen after she became a mom. John, 60, took to Instagram on Aug. 24 and shared a montage video of heartfelt moments he’s had with Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, both 37, from when they were babies on the set of the show to their adult life. John included so much adorable footage of the twins who played his on-screen niece, as he celebrated Ashley giving birth to her first child with her husband Louis Eisner.

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” John wrote alongside his video. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed.” The handsome actor added, “Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”

John played Uncle Jesse on Full House and formed a close bond with all his cast members, including the Olsen twins. Ashley and Mary-Kate were only one-years old when they were cast in the hit sitcom. The siblings switched off the part of Michelle Tanner since babies could only film for a short amount of time. Their on-screen dad was played by Bob Saget, who sadly died last year.

John wasn’t the first Full House star to congratulate Ashley on the birth of her son Otto. Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) and Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) reacted to the exciting news on their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast on Aug. 21. “The baby had a baby!” Jodie, 41, said about her younger on-screen sister. “I’m sorry, I know she’s not a baby. She’s a 37-year-old woman, I realize that,” Jodie added. “But it’s like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It’s like, ‘Ah, it’s happening!’ ” Andrea noted that the Full House family “is so happy” for Ashley and Louis. She also made a joke about the show’s characters and their entrance into parenthood. “I’m sure that Ashley is going to be much better prepared for motherhood than Danny, Jesse, and Joey were,” Andrea said.

Ashley and her husband secretly got married in Dec. 2022, however, it was not revealed until the following month. TMZ reported the news of her birth on Aug. 14 and noted that the actual birth happened “months” prior. The tabloid’s sources said that the couple is “ecstatic over the new addition to the fam.”