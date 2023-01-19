Ashley Olsen Spotted For The 1st Time Since Her Secret Wedding To Louis Eisner: Photos

Ashley Olsen reportedly walked down the aisle with her longtime partner at the end of Dec. 2022 in a small ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

January 19, 2023 10:17PM EST
Ashley Olsen Louis Eisner
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner head to the movies with friends to see 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'. The group entered right after newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who walked in minutes before.Pictured: Ashley Olsen, Louis EisnerBACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner enjoying their holidays in Pantelleria, with some of their friends. 14 Aug 2022 Pictured: Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner in Pantelleria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA887213_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner enjoying their holidays in Pantelleria, with some of their friends. 14 Aug 2022 Pictured: Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner in Pantelleria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA887213_028.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Ashely Olsen has been spotted for the first time since her reported secret wedding to her longtime partner, Louis Eisner. The 36-year-old designer and businesswoman was photographed out and about in New York City on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, with her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, and was intensely focused on her phone call. The photos were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen  here.

Ashley is believed to have walked down the aisle with the artist, 33, at the end of last month. The secret ceremony was held in their Bel-Air, Calif. home on Dec. 28, per Page Six, and welcomed “a few dozen guests”. A source told the outlet the party “went late with 50 people or so total.” The former child actress has been linked to Louis since 2017, but little is known about their relationship, and they rarely appear in public together. They were last seen supporting Louis’ father, lawyer Eric Eisner, at a gala for his Young Eisner Scholars in Sept. 2022. Earlier in the year, they set marriage rumors ablaze when Ashley was seen wearing a gold band on her left ring finger in May 2022. 

Mary-Kate Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen pose at the Youth America Grand Prix (Photo: MEGA)

Both Ashley and Mary-Kate are super private about their personal lives and went into complete incognito mode after they quit acting in 2011. The Full House stars spoke about their desire for privacy in a rare interview with i-D in June 2021 while celebrating the 15th anniversary of their fashion line, The Row. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” Ashley explained. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?” They last made a public appearance together during Paris Fashion Week 2022 to support The Row’s show.

Ashley Olsen Louis Eisner
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner reportedly got married after five years together (Photo: MEGA)

Although they try to stay private, Mary-Kate’s marriage troubles were plastered across headlines when, in 2020, she filed for an emergency court order after signing a divorce petition on April 17 from her husband of nearly five years, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy. Although the order was denied, the pair were able to successfully separate and settle their divorce in Jan. 2021.

Mary-Kate enjoyed a similar wedding to that of her sister: It was reportedly intimate, had no more than 50 people, and was held at her home. The former actress and French banker tied the knot on Nov. 27, 2015 after getting engaged in February of 2014. Their 17-year age difference repeatedly made headlines.

