Ashley Olsen Rocks Gold Band On Left Ring Finger & Sparks Marriage Buzz: Photos

The fashion icon was spotted wearing the ring while out in New York, sending into a frenzy that she may have tied the knot in secret.

By:
May 10, 2022 9:19AM EDT
elizabeth olsen
View gallery
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner head to the movies with friends to see 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'. The group entered right after newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who walked in minutes before.Pictured: Ashley Olsen, Louis EisnerBACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend, Louis Eisner are seen out and about after having dinner at Balthazar in NYC. Ashley can be seen holding on to her 32-year-old artist beau while he spoke to someone on the phone as the pair left dinner with friends in SoHo.Pictured: Ashley OlsenBACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ashley Olsen shows off a mystery engagement band while out with her Artist boyfriend Louis Eisner. The couple was spotted holding hands after having diner at an Italian restaurant in Pacific Palissades. 29 Jul 2019 Pictured: Ashley Olsen, Louis Eisner. Photo credit: FIA Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA475698_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Ashley Olsen was seen wearing a gold band ring on her left ring finger on Sunday, May 8. The 35-year-old former actress was seen wearing the piece as she was getting a lift in New York City. While it’s not definite whether or not the ring was a wedding band or simply an accessory, but fans still started speculating that she may have tied the knot in secret.

Ashley sported an all-black look while the ring was seen. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

The simple gold band was seen on her hand as she was getting out of the car. She sported an all-black look, keeping very low-key. She rocked a black coat, sunglasses, and a matching face mask. The ring was simple with just a gold band, but it was still beautiful and low-key.

The ring was a simple gold band, worn on the left ring finger. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

While Ashley was spotted with the ring, prompting marriage rumors, she’s been very private about her relationship with Louis Eisner for about five years. While the ring definitely sparked speculation, it seems unlikely that the Full House star will reveal too many details about the couple’s private life. Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate opened up about being low-key during a rare interview with i-D in June 2021, speaking about the 15th anniversary of The Row. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” she said, while speaking about when they launched the brand. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?”

Ashley has been with Louis Eisner since 2017. (WCP / BACKGRID)

While Ashley and Louis, 33, have mostly kept their relationship private, the pair have been seen out and about on a number of occasions, including when the pair walked the red carpet for the Young Eisner Scholar’s 20th-anniversary celebration in Beverly Hills in September 2021.

More From Our Partners

ad