Louis Eisner: 5 Things To Know About Ashley Olsen’s Husband After Surprise Wedding

Ashley Olsen is best known as an actress and fashion designer.

She reportedly secretly married her long-term boyfriend Louis Eisner in Dec. 2022.

Some of Ashley’s previous boyfriends include football player Matt Kaplan and actor Jared Leto.

Her marriage ceremony with Louis apparently took place at a home in Bel-Air, CA.

Ashley Olsen, 36, reportedly married her boyfriend of five years, Louis Eisner, 33, on Dec. 28. The actress and her new husband secretly exchanged vows at a private residence in Bel-Air, CA, according to Page Six, and only “a few dozen guests” were in attendance. They also reportedly had an afterparty that “went late with 50 people or so total.”

Find out more about Louis and his relationship with Ashley below.

Louis is an artist.

The California native grew up in an artistic family, with his mother Lisa being a famous fashion photographer and jewelry designer. He attended Columbia University, where he studied art history, and was part of Still House Group, which is a collective young artists. His paintings are mostly abstract and some of them can be seen on Artnet.com and on his Instagram page. After graduating from Columbia, he moved back to Los Angeles, and has been curating and painting using the skills he learned, according to Interview magazine.

Ivanka Trump reportedly bought one of his paintings.

The former first daughter apparently added one of Louis’ pieces to her art collection in 2013, Bloomberg reported. It was sold to her by dealer Bill Powers, who told the outlet that her collection has “become a form of branding” and some artists are “uncomfortable” with that. “I think there are a lot of artists that are uncomfortable now being incorporated, or leveraged, as part of the Ivanka Trump brand,” he said.

When did Louis and Ashley start dating?

Louis and Ashley reportedly started a relationship in 2017, after being friends for years before that. They apparently met through mutual high school friends and their first public outing together was at the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in October 2017.

Louis and Ashley sparked marriage rumors in early 2022.

After Ashley was spotted with a gold ring on her left hand ring finger, rumors began to swirl that she and Louis had gotten hitched. She was photographed wearing the piece of jewelry when she was getting a ride to somewhere in New York. Since the couple has been very private about their romance, many wondered if the speculation was correct or not, but neither one of them ever confirmed or denied it at the time.

Louis’ first red carpet appearance with Ashley came two years into their relationship.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Young Eisner Scholar’s 20th anniversary celebration in Beverly Hills in Sept. 2021. It was Ashley’s first time posing at a red carpet event since 2019 and she looked very comfortable and content with her beau. The event wasn’t just any event, either. It was a fundraiser for the Young Eisner Scholar organization, which seeks to help students in underserved communities, and was founded by Louis’ father Eric.