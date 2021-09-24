Ashley Olsen Makes First Red Carpet Appearance In 2 Years With BF Louis Eisner — Photos

The designer and former actress stepped back into the spotlight while attending a non-profit’s anniversary event with her boyfriend of four years.

It was big night on the town! Ashley Olsen made her first red carpet appearance since 2019, while attending the Young Eisner Scholar’s 20th anniversary celebration in Beverly Hills on Thursday September 23. The 35-year-old designer attended the event with her boyfriend Louis Eisner, 33. The celebration was a fundraiser for the organization, which seeks to help students in underserved communities, and was founded by Louis’ father Eric.

The couple both looked fabulous on the red carpet. Louis went for a simple and classic look, wearing a suit with a white shirt and no tie. Ashley sported an all black look with a long overcoat over her beautiful gown. She accessorized with golden earrings, and she seemed incredibly pleased to be attending event, as she showed a small smile, while she stood with her beau by her side.

The last time Ashley graced a red carpet was in 2019, when she appeared at the Met Gala along with her twin sister Mary-Kate, when the two wore beautiful all-leather ensembles, via Yahoo News. While Ashley hasn’t made many red carpet appearances in recent years, she has been seen out and about with Louis, including back in July, when the couple took a somewhat unconventional hike, where Ashley strutted through the woods, holding a beer and wielding a machete. The couple have been seen on more conventional date nights, like getting dinner in New York in March.

Besides Louis, the former Full House star has also been seen out with her twin sister, like when the two were spotted taking a smoke break in New York earlier in September. The iconic twins also gave a rare interview in June to Vice’s i-D where they shared their preference for a discreet lifestyle while commemorating the 15th anniversary of The Row. “We really didn’t want to be in front of it. We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way,” Ashley said. “I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, ‘Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?’ I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first.”