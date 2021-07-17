Ashley Olsen Seen On Rare Date With BF Louis Eisner After Hiking With A Beer & Machete

Ashley Olsen rocked a stunning black dress when she stepped out with her boyfriend Louis Eisner for dinner in New York City.

Ashley Olsen has made a rare appearance with her boyfriend Louis Eisner. The 35-year-old former child star and the 32-year-old artist were spotted out for dinner with friends on July 16 at New York City celeb hot spot, Balthazar restaurant. The fashion designer stunned in an all black ensemble, including a long black dress, black sandals, and an oversized black clutch.

She held onto her beau’s hand, as she slicked her highlighted tresses behind her ears. Louis appeared to take a phone call as he walked beside Ashley, and cut a casual figure in a white button-down, light wash jeans and black loafers. The outing came one week after the couple made headlines for their very strange hike.

The notoriously private actress was seen walking in a wooded area on July 9 while rocking oversized white sweatpants and a sweater to match. She also donned a baseball cap, dark sunglasses, black Yeezy sneakers, and notably, carried a beer in one hand and a giant black machete in the other. Her boyfriend shared the snap with no context, following up with a post of himself on a branch dangled over a lake.

The couple are believed to have started dating in 2017. RadarOnline reported that the two were first photographed together publicly at the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in Los Angeles in October 2017. Ashley and Louis have been sporadically spotted out and about around Los Angeles and New York since then, with the most recent public venture being a double date in NYC in March.

As fans would know, she and her twin sister Mary-Kate sat down for a rare interview with Vice’s i-D Magazine. The private sisters opened up about the decision to remain private figures. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate said. “I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal.”

“We really didn’t want to be in front of [the brand],” Ashley added. “We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, ‘Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?’ I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first.”