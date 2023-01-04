Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

The pair struck up a romance in 2017, but rarely appear in public together with the exception of a red carpet event in Sept. 2022. The low key couple supported Louis’ father, lawyer Eric Eisner, at a gala for his Young Eisner Scholars. The non-profit was founded by Eric.

Speculation swirled that the two were potentially married earlier this year when Ashley was seen wearing a gold band on her left finger. The Full House icon was seen wearing the simple accessory, which certainly looked like a symbol of marriage, on Sunday, May 8 while getting into a car in New York City. She kept the rest of her look incognito with sunglasses, as well as a cozy looking coat.

Louis works full-time as an artist, working on his own paintings while also being a member of organization The Still House Group — seemingly taking after his photographer mother Lisa Eisner. He’s also well educated, having studied Art History at Columbia University. During his undergraduate degree, he also interned at Sotheby’s in New York City. Outside of his relationship with Ashley, he keeps a fairly low profile on and offline — rarely posting on his Instagram account @knuckles.eisner. Like Ashley, he was also born and raised in Los Angeles before making the move out east to NYC.

This is the first marriage for both Ashley and Louis. Notably, her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, also 36, wed Nicolas Sarkozy in Nov. 2015 — however, she filed for divorce in May 2020.