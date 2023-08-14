Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Louis Eisner

Ashely Olsen is reportedly a mom! TMZ reports on Monday, Aug 14, that the Full House star and fashion designer, 37, welcomed an infant son, named Otto, with husband Louis Eisner. The big event happened “a few months ago,” according to the outlet, in New York. Sources for TMZ added that “they’re ecstatic over the new addition to the fam.” Ashley and Louis married back in December, in a private ceremony, with news of the union not emerging until January.

Ashley, who rose to fame on the beloved sitcom in the 1980s alongside her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, lives a famously private life. The duo have reached impressive heights in the fashion industry since with their line of understated couture designs called The Row.

Though the famous twins rarely give interviews, the baby’s new auntie Mary Kate gave some rare insight on why they remain so “discreet” — both in fashion and in other areas of their lives. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate said in the 2021 comments for i-D. “I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley contributed. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal.”

In the same interview, Ashley explained that despite their instantly recognizable names and faces, they didn’t necessarily want people to know they were behind the chic designs. “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” she said at the time. “It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?”

It’s also likely that Mary-Kate has been nearby as Ashley embarks on her newest role of motherhood. “We do everything together,” Ashley told WSJ Magazine in a 2018 interview, via PEOPLE. Mary-Kate tellingly jumped in, adding, “We came out of the womb doing that.”