Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Rock Chic Ensembles & Designer Bags In Rare New York Outing: Photos

Mary-Kate Olsen, 36, and Ashley Olsen, 36, were seen on a rare outing together in New York City. The twin sisters wore chic ensembles that included a light blue graphic tee under a blue and gray checkered shawl and black pants with black shoes for Mary-Kate, and a black coat, black pants, and black sandals for Ashley. They both had their long hair down and wavy, like they usually do, and added sunglasses to their looks.

The Full House stars also carried designer bags during the outing. Mary-Kate had a brown Louis Vuitton bag and Ashley chose a black alligator bag. They appeared relaxed but seemed to still want to be low key while out and about in their home city.

Mary-Kate and Ashley’s latest outing comes after they unveiled the new collection for their popular brand, The Row, during Paris Fashion Week. They happily posed for a photo with model Rosanna Ovalles Robles during the event and it was shared to IMG Models scout JD Moran‘s Instagram page. The scout thanked all three ladies in the caption.

Before they recently made headlines with their outings and fashion career, Ashley made headlines for her personal life. The beauty reportedly married Louis Eisner in a secret ceremony in late Dec. A source told Page Sixthat there were “a few dozen guests” at the wedding and the partying “went late with 50 people or so total.”

Ashley and Louis first started dating in 2017 and remained mostly private. The only time they made a public appearance together was at a red carpet event in Sept. 2022. They were supporting Louis’ father, lawyer Eric Eisner, at a gala for his Young Eisner Scholars.

Like her sister, Mary-Kate is also private about her personal life and not much is known about her romantic life. She has reportedly dated various people and was married once in the past, but has never officially confirmed any of the relationships.