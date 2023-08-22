Ashley Olsen’s ‘Full House’ Costars Jodie Sweetin & Andrea Barber Are 1st To Send Congrats On New Baby

Ashley Olsen, 37, is a first-time mom and two of her former Full House co-stars sent her the cutest congrats wishes via their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast on Aug. 21 (watch the VIDEO HERE). Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler), 47, was the one to break the news to Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), 41, during the episode, which premiered one week after news of Ashley’s baby broke. “Did you hear the news? I just heard this this morning, that Ashley Olsen had a baby! That blows my mind,” Andrea gushed.



Of course, Jodie was over the moon when she heard the news. “I did! The baby had a baby!” the 41-year-old joked. “I’m sorry, I know she’s not a baby. She’s a 37-year-old woman, I realize that. But it’s like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It’s like, ‘Ah, it’s happening!'” The blonde beauty when on to congratulate the new momma and her husband, Louis Eisner.

“Congratulations Ashley and her husband. I’m really, really happy on the birth of their baby boy Otto,” Jodie went on. “I can’t wait to — I’m sure they’ll keep it private for sure, as they do, but I want to wish them well and congratulations! Welcome to motherhood!” The Merry & Bright star is a proud mother herself, as she shares two daughters Zoie, 15, and Beatrix, 12, with her ex-husband, Morty Coyle.

Andrea, who is a mom as well, made sure to note that the Full House stars are happy for Ashley and Louis. “The Full House family is so happy for them,” she gushed. She also added a joke about the show’s characters and their entrance into parenthood. “I’m sure that Ashley is going to be much better prepared for motherhood than Danny, Jesse, and Joey were,” Andrea said.

Ashley and her husband secretly got married in Dec. 2022, however, it was not revealed until the following month. TMZ reported the news of her birth on Aug. 14 and noted that the actual birth happened “months” prior. The tabloid’s sources said that the couple is “ecstatic over the new addition to the fam.” Ashley, as many know, rose to fame on the hit sitcom in the 1980s alongside her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen.