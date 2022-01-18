Jodie Sweetin’s Spouses: A Look Back At Her 3 Previous Marriages

Jodie Sweetin is set to get married for a fourth time. Learn about the ‘Full House’ star’s previous husbands, as well as her current fiancé.

Round 4! Jodie Sweetin, 39, recently got engaged to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski, which means the Full House star will be getting married for a fourth time. She shared the engagement news on Jan. 17 with a happy photo of the soon-to-be husband and wife. Jodie also showed off her gorgeous engagement ring in the Instagram post.

Shaun Holguin, Cody Herpin, and Morty Coyle are the three men that were previously married to Jodie. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything there is to know about Jodie’s ex-husbands and why the marriages didn’t last. Plus, get more info on her current fiancé Mescal!

Shaun Holguin

Jodie’s first husband was Los Angeles police officer Shaun Holguin. The pair started dating in the early 2000s, and they got engaged at Casa Del Mur in Santa Monica, California in May 2001. The following year, Jodie and Shaun tied the knot when the actress was 20 years old. Jodie’s Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure was the matron of honor. After four years of marriage, Jodie and Shaun got divorced in 2006. Jodie has since been open about how her drug addiction, which began when she was 14 years old, impacted her first marriage. In fact, Jodie went to rehab during the years her and Shaun were married. She told Today in 2009, “At the time I started doing the hard drugs, the methamphetamine and coke and stuff, it was a lot easier to hide than drinking.”

Cody Herpin

Film transportation coordinator Cody Herpin was the second man who married Jodie. They met through friends and started dating in May 2007, a year after Jodie and Shaun divorced. They got married in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 14, 2007. A year after, Jodie and Cody welcomed daughter Zoie Laurel May Herpin, now 13. Jodie was still dealing with addiction at the time, and she relapsed a few months after Zoie’s birth in April 2008. That November, Jodie filed for legal separation from Cody. Their divorce was finalized on April 20, 2010.

Since their split, Jodie and Cody have been co-parenting Zoie. In 2017, the exes settled on a child support agreement that has Jodie paying her ex $2,000 a month until Zoie turns 18. She was also ordered to pay $10,000 in retroactive child support, according to documents obtained by Daily Mail.

Morty Coyle

Jodie started dating her third husband, DJ and actor Morty Coyle, in 2009. After one year of dating, the couple welcomed daughter Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle, now 11. Jodie and Morty got engaged in January 2011, and they became husband and wife in March 2012 during a wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills. However, Jodie filed for separation after only a year of marriage. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until September 2016. They agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Beatrix. The divorce finalization also left Jodie and Morty splitting the income they made during their marriage, which included Jodie’s earnings from Fuller House at the time, according to People.

Mescal Walisewski

Mescal Wasilewski is Jodie’s soon-to-be fourth hubby. Mescal, a primary therapist at Catalyst Recovery, started dating Jodie in 2018. They confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2018. Mescal was initially based in New York, but eventually he moved out to California to be with Jodie. The couple announced their engagement on January 17, just two days before Jodie’s 40th birthday. Their engagement also came after Full House star Bob Saget’s sudden death.

“I love you Mescal, for always,” Jodie wrote in her engagement post on Instagram. “You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.”