John Stamos Thanks ‘Full House’ Co-Star Jodie Sweetin For Saving Him From Addiction & Despair

John Stamos presented Jodie Sweetin with a Writers In Treatment’s Experience, Strength and Hope Award at an event on Feb. 28, and he gushed about how she inspired him to get sober almost four years ago.

John Stamos, 55, is feeling grateful for his Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin, 37! The actor took to Instagram on Mar. 1 to write about presenting the beauty with an award the night before and gush about the positive effect she’s had on him regarding his sobriety. “Proud moment last night honoring @jodiesweetin at the Experience, Hope & Strength Awards. Who knew this little blonde scene-stealer in a side pony-tale would grow up and change so many lives. (Mine included) Her sobriety is inspirational to say the least. Congrats Jodie on this award recognizing your extraordinary journey. You give so many people HOPE. Love you! UJ,” John captioned two adorable pics that showed the two of them posing together when Jodie was a kid and now as an adult.

John presented Jodie, who overcame a drug and alcohol addiction, with the Writers in Treatment’s Experience, Strength and Hope Award for her memoir Unsweetined, at the special event, which took place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. In his speech about the actress, he touched upon how her own experience with overcoming addiction helped him and his own previous addiction to alcohol and substance abuse. With tear-filled eyes, he recalled getting sober almost four years ago after he hit “rock bottom”. He explained that when he was feeling at his lowest, he turned to Jodie, who is now almost eight years sober, for help.

“It took me a long time, a long time disappointing everyone who cared about me, culminating in a terrible DUI where I could have killed somebody,” John said, according to Variety. “I hit rock bottom. Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life.”

Jodie made touching efforts for John by organizing 12-step meetings for him at his house and on the set of their show’s revival, Fuller House. “Thank god, my wife and my new son will only know me as a sober husband and father,” John said. “This is Jodie’s legacy in my life.”

When Jodie got on stage to accept her well-deserving award, she also said sweet words about John. “John, I’m so proud of you and it’s been the greatest thing to watch someone that you love have the light come back on again,” she said. Jodie also took the time to thank her parents. “The biggest thanks I want to give is my mom and dad,” she continued, while pointing at them sitting in the front row of the audience. “To say that I am grateful to them is a word and a feeling far too small for what they gave me and the patience and the understanding and the unconditional love that it took to get me on this journey. You guys never gave up and you never told me I was bad.”