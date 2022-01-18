Jodie Sweetin’s Kids: Meet Her Two Daughters, Zoie & Beatrix

Jodie Sweetin, 39, has her own full house with daughters Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11. Learn all about the girls Jodie said she’s ‘lucky’ to be a mom to.

When Jodie Sweetin ties the knot with her fiance, Mescal Wasilewski, he’ll gain more than just a blushing bride. Jodie has her own full house with teenage daughters Zoie Herpin, 13, and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle, 11. Though the girls are half-sisters, the pair share Jodie’s bright smile, and even her talent in front of the camera! Learn all about the daughters Jodie called “strong, smart, independent and fierce,” here!

Zoie Laurelmae Herpin

Jodie welcomed her first daughter, Zoie, on April 10th, 2008. She shares her eldest with first husband, film transportation coordinator Cody Herpin, who she wed in 2007. But at the time Jodie was still struggling with addiciton, and a few months after Zoie’s birth she relapsed, later filing for divorce from Cody in November 2008. Though Cody and Sweetin have co-parented Zoie ever since, Jodie agreed to pay monthly child support to Cody in a 2017 agreement.

Even though she maintains a relationship with her father, Zoie and Jodie’s new fiance, Mescal, have also grown close. Jodie’s shared photos of them to Instagram enjoying a Dodger’s game and sharing an intimate celebration at home for Jodie’s 39th birthday last year. Resident teenager Zoie even convinced Jodie to join her in filming a viral TikTok dance!

In a November interview with People, Jodie shared how much she admires Zoie’s boundaries, and how she stands up for herself and speaks her mind. “[Zoie] has always been that kid that would say, ‘I don’t like that,” Jodie said. “Not necessarily in a bratty way, but like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing this.’…I didn’t get those skills until I was in my 30s.” Clearly, she’s passed them along in spades to both her girls, who’ve even followed her lead behind the screen. At their young age, Both Zoie and Beatrix have had cameos on Fuller House, Zoie in season 2 episode “A Tangled Web” and Beatrix in season 4 episode “President Fuller.

Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle

Jodie shares her youngest daughter, Beatrix, with ex-husband Marty Coyle. Sweetly nicknamed “Bea” by her father, Beatrix Carlin was born on August 31, 2010. Marty and Jodie share joint custody of Bea, which they agreed upon after their divorce in 2012. Named after the Beatles song and comedian George Carlin, Bea is the mirror image of her mom, often rocking matching hairstyles and smiles at premieres. Jodie even shared a photo to Instagram of the mother-daughter duo hugging each other in green jumpsuits, which they wore to Bea’s elementary school graduation.

In a birthday message to her daughter posted on Instagram last August, Jodie gushed about her youngest girl, who she called, “creative, compassionate, hilarious, a great singer.” But most importantly, Jodie wrote, Bea has “a good heart.” Jodie has also encouraged Bea to get in touch with her Jewish heritage (even though Jodie is not Jewish), and shared a sweet photo of her daughter lighting the menorah. Jodie even gave a sweet thank you to TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away tragically last month. Jodie commented that Bea is helping her learn more Yiddish, something Bob originally shared with her. Onscreen and offscreen, Jodie’s sweet connection with her girls and her Full House family stands out.