John Stamos Showers Naked Outside To Celebrate 60th Birthday

The 'Full House' star shared a photo that his wife snapped of him enjoying an outdoor shower to commemorate his new decade of life.

August 24, 2023 1:31PM EDT
Image Credit: John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock

Have mercy! John Stamos bared it all in an Instagram post celebrating his 60th birthday (a few days late) on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The Full House actor was naked in an outdoor shower as he looked over his shoulder as his wife Caitlin McHugh snapped the photo of him. John looked a little surprised by the photo, but he still looked fantastic in the shot. “The other side of 60,” he wrote in the caption of the shot.

It certainly looked like John was staying at a picturesque location, with the outdoor shower’s stone walls and some bright pink flowers overhead. As he looked over his shoulder, the actor’s hair was wet and slicked back, and he had a bit of a surprised expression on his face.

A few days before the photo, the actor had celebrated his birthday on Aug. 19, and he spoke about how it felt nice to be 60. He posted an adorable video with his son Billy5, telling him that he looked much younger than 60. “I’m right where I’m supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life,” he wrote in the caption.

John turned 60 on Aug. 19. (John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock)

Plenty of stars and loved ones shared birthday wishes for the Big Shot star. His on-screen niece Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Happy happy birthday Uncle J. Love you.” Fellow Full House co-star Dave Coulier’s wife Melissa also penned a sweet message for him. “This is the sweetest,” she wrote with heart emojis. “Happy happy 60!”

Caitlin also gushed about her hubby on his 60th birthday, while also plugging his upcoming book If You Would Have Told Me. “Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments. I’m excited that he’s sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October,” she wrote along with a selfie of them.

